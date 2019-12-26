Will 2020 be the year the levee bike path is finally completed?

In December 2017, the Metro Council approved a contract for $1.65 million to begin construction on a crucial segment of the walking and bike path atop the River Road levee that, when completed, will create a 13-mile contiguous paved path between downtown and L’Auberge Casino.

But two years later, that segment of levee—6.6 miles stretching between Farr Park and Ben Hur Road—is still gravel top, and the project, originally scheduled to be completed in late 2018, is some two years behind schedule.

Record-high Mississippi River levels for months of 2018 and 2019 are primarily to blame for the delay, according to Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish.

The river stood at flood stage from March to May in 2018 and, again, for a record seven months beginning in late December 2018. During those periods, no work could be done atop or, even, near the levee.

Between the high-water periods, embankment work was done on 4 of the 6.6 miles of levee. But that section has yet to be paved, and no work has been done on the remaining 2.6 miles.

Still, Raiford is optimistic work will resume in January and that project will be completed by the end of the year, if the river cooperates.

“I imagine after the first of the year you will see work crews up there again,” he says. “They’ve done some clearing work and they will get back to it soon.”

Once the 6.6-mile leg of levee top is paved, it will connect on one end to 1.3 miles of paved path between L’Auberge and Ben Hur that was completed in 2014. On the other side, it will link to a nearly 7-mile stretch between Farr Park and Hollywood Casino downtown.

The total $2.5 million project has been in the works since 2015, and is being funded by federal, state and local dollars.

The paved path is considered a significant recreational amenity for the parish. At just over 13 miles, it would be exactly the distance of a half marathon and, therefore, a good training route for distance runners. It would also give cyclists an alternative to River Road, which is popular but can be dangerous.