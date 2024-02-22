Widespread cell service outage impacting AT&T customers

Thousands of AT&T customers woke up on Thursday morning without cell service due to a widespread service outage, reports Axios.

Customers are unable to place calls or texts—including to emergency response services.

More than 73,000 customers had self-reported the outage as of 8:30 a.m., according to Downtracker, which tracks outages.

While customers of other carriers such as Verizon or T-Mobile also reported outages, officials from those companies say their networks are operating normally and that their customers are only having trouble reaching AT&T customers.

