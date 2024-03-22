Why the New Orleans federal appeals court is a favorite of conservatives

A federal appeals court based in New Orleans has become a prime destination for conservatives pursuing legal strategies to bolster gun rights, stop abortion or—as was the case Wednesday—block immigration.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one of 13 federal appellate courts around the nation, has 17 full-time judges. Twelve were appointed by Republican presidents, including six by former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s arguments centered around an on-again-off-again effort to let local authorities in Texas arrest migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border. But that’s just the latest immigration case to come before the 5th Circuit—and just the latest in a series of hot-button issues.

The court hears appeals of rulings from federal district courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Conservative opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies often follows a well-worn path that starts in federal district courts in Texas and western Louisiana, where Republican-appointed judges dominate. Win or lose, appeals of such cases go to the reliably conservative 5th Circuit.

The tactic that critics deride as “judge shopping” has led to a disputed new federal court policy for allotting cases. But it’s hardly novel: During Trump’s presidency, blue states often took their gripes to the 9th Circuit in San Francisco, which is known for its liberal bent. Democratic-led states and immigrant advocacy groups won big decisions there, including against Trump’s border wall and a policy that would have denied asylum to people who travel though another country without seeking protection there.

