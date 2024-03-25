Why taking a pay cut could be for the best

After the pandemic led workers to re-evaluate the importance of careers in their lives, The Wall Street Journal reports that workers are taking pay cuts to accept positions that give them raises in other areas—such as time and flexibility.

Americans have quit their jobs at relatively high rates during the past few years, and with some hindsight, many who could afford the financial sacrifice now say it was worth it.

Paychecks, on average, have been growing at a faster pace than usual, and the pandemic brought a rare opportunity for big pay bumps when switching jobs. But 15% of workers who switched jobs between late 2020 and 2022 say that their pay and benefits decreased, according to survey data from the Federal Reserve.

Though pay cuts are often not preferred, 40% of workers who took jobs with lower pay and benefits between late 2020 and 2022 say that their new job was better than their last one, according to a research paper by federal-government economists published last month.

