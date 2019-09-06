Why so many women want to change industries

Two-thirds of the female workforce is wondering whether they should not just leave their jobs but change industries entirely, Fast Company reports. Their top three reasons: They need higher pay, they want to find a career with a mission they believe in and they’re burnt out.

It’s no wonder women are curious about whether the grass is greener along some other unexplored career path. In a recent survey of 1,500 working women, InHerSight found that only 11% are very satisfied with their pay, 83% believe companies aren’t doing enough to close the gender pay gap, and 49% say they’ve found a subordinate male coworker makes more money than they do.

But employers can do a few things to help women find careers that make them happy—both for those already on their team and those they’re hoping to bring on board.

For starters, be transparent about pay. Offer a greater work-life balance, with flexible working options. Live out your company’s values by beefing up your benefits package. Lastly, rethink the way you hire, waiting until all candidates have been interviewed before mentally or verbally identifying a lead candidate.

Read the full story.