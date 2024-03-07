Why private equity has been involved in every recent bank deal

The $1 billion-plus injection that New York Community Bank announced Wednesday is the latest example of private equity players coming to the need of a wounded American lender, reports CNBC.

Led by $450 million from ex-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital, a group of private investors are plowing fresh funds into NYCB. The move appears to have soothed investor concerns about the bank’s finances.

Speed and discretion are key to these deals, according to advisers to several recent transactions and external experts. While selling stock into public markets could theoretically be a cheaper source of capital, it’s simply not available to most banks right now.

“Public markets are too slow for this kind of capital raise,” says Steven Kelly of the Yale Program on Financial Stability. “They’re great if you are doing an IPO and you aren’t in a sensitive environment.”

Further, if a bank is known to be actively raising capital before being able to close the deal, its stock could face intense pressure and speculation about its balance sheet. That happened to Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure to raise funding last year was effectively its death knell.

