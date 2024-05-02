Why good leaders develop not one leadership style, but a range of them

Much time and money has been spent by organizations helping their executive and management teams discover and develop their own distinct leadership style.

But as Harvard Business Review reports, Daniel Goleman―a psychologist known for his work on emotional intelligence―believes good leadership is more about adapting a style to fit situations and the needs of their team members.

Goleman has identified six distinct styles and a means for discerning when to use them in today’s professional setting that have since been widely recognized as an essential framework for effective leadership.

Though the world has changed over the past two decades, these leadership styles remain relevant, Harvard Business Review writes. Mastering them will help leaders navigate the complexities of different situations, boost morale, and drive their teams’ long-term growth. The six styles he has identified:

Coercive leadership style, which entails demanding immediate compliance.

Authoritative leadership style, designed to mobilize people toward a vision.

Pacesetting leadership style, with an expectation of excellence and self-direction.

Affiliative leadership style, centered around building emotional bonds.

Democratic leadership style, designed to create consensus.

Coaching leadership style, focused on developing people for the future.

Harvard Business Review takes a deeper dive into each style and offers recommendations for when to use them here. A subscription may be required.