Why critics oppose sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Elevance Health

Michael Johnson was an executive with Blue Shield of California for 12 years. At one point, he says, he realized the company was evading its duties as a nonprofit, but the CEO dismissed his concerns, so he resigned and began speaking out publicly.

Johnson is now a self-styled advocate for nonprofit accountability, and the pending sale of the currently nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to for-profit Elevance Health raises alarm bells for him. His objections played a prominent role in a recent legislative hearing on the subject and helped fuel public pushback to the deal.

While the potential sale of the state’s dominant health insurer—not to mention the Capital Region’s largest company by revenue—was big news in Baton Rouge business circles when it was announced in January, most didn’t really start to pay attention until this summer, and now a lot of them are worried. Public concerns about the sale, which two-thirds of policyholders and the state Department of Insurance would have to approve, have caused the companies to put their proposal on hold, though they plan to try again after making a concerted effort to answer the questions stakeholders are raising.

“The executives say, ‘We mean well, trust us,’” Johnson says. “The public deserves more than just the professions of good intentions of Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s executives.”

Johnson points to a 2019 Harvard study that indicates previous conversions of nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers have led to average price increases of 13% when the insurer’s market share is greater than 20%, and BCBSLA’s market share is well beyond that threshold. While conversions don’t necessarily lead to higher premiums, for-profit insurers are more likely than nonprofits to exercise market power when they have it, the study’s author found.

When lawmakers asked Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi, the insurer’s CEO, about that study, he stressed that its data predates the Affordable Care Act, which limits how much health insurers can spend on internal expenses, and its conclusions have not been replicated by other researchers.

With access to a larger company’s resources, Blue Cross will be able to offer services it might not be able to develop on its own, Udvarhelyi says. Elevance Health has invested more than $4 billion over the past several years in behavioral health, complex and chronic care programs, and digital platforms, officials say.

Read the full story about the proposed sale of BCBSLA from the latest edition of Business Report, which includes a brief primer on some of the objections skeptics have raised. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.