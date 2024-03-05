Why community banks and credit unions are gaining in popularity

Some bank customers are going small, pushing back against a wave of consolidation that has concentrated deposits and loans in a handful of the largest banks, reports The Wall Street Journal. Many have found that making a switch not only gets them more face time with bankers, but they are also earning more and paying less.

People wanting a smaller bank have an ever-smaller number to choose from. Bank mergers are expected to accelerate this year as lenders seek safety in size after a series of regional bank failures in 2023.

While the biggest banks are getting bigger, the smallest are growing, too. Community banks, which typically have less than $10 billion in assets and a concentrated footprint, grew deposits by about 1% in the third quarter from a year earlier. Credit unions grew deposits by a similar amount. Their loan books grew by 10% and 9%, respectively. Both far outpaced the broader banking industry, according to federal data.

Midsize banks are struggling. Three failed this past year after runs on their deposits. And

New York Community Bancorp has recently been under pressure.

Big banks have invested billions of dollars into technology, and cut branches as most banking functions moved online. Since 2020, banks have closed more than 6,000 branches, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

