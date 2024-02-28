Why colleges are bringing back standardized test score requirements

The pandemic spawned a number of social experiments by necessity. One of them was a profound change in higher education: Schools stopped requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores.

Now the experiment might be ending, reports The Washington Post. Yale University announced last week it would again require standardized scores, after nearly four years in which it allowed applicants to omit SAT and ACT results. Yale followed Dartmouth College, which made the same choice earlier this month, as well as MIT and Georgetown University. The scores, officials say, are the best predictor of students’ academic performance.

LSU also suspended its requirement for standardized test scores at the onset of the pandemic and extended that suspension through surges of the coronavirus. According to its website, the college is still a “test optional” school and does not require prospective students to submit standardized test scores. It is unclear whether LSU will also revert to requiring test scores, as a spokesperson for the college was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.

By contrast, the University of California has decided not to consider SAT and ACT scores at all—going “test blind,” not merely “test optional.”

It is an argument the nation has been having since long before the pandemic. On one hand, the disruption—and the changes it prompted—produced a trove of new data to make that debate more evidence-based than ever. And it shows that eschewing much-criticized standardized tests doesn’t help colleges or disadvantaged students.

