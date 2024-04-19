Why are millennials leaving cities? One answer might surprise you

Millennials across the U.S. are moving to where the grass is greener: private golf communities, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Millennials flocking to the golf course may have seemed unthinkable before the pandemic, when interest in the sport was declining. But social distancing helped spark a golf surge, and interest in the sport continues to trend upward. In 2023, more golf rounds were played than any other year on record, according to the National Golf Foundation.

Stephanie Nick, a Texas real estate agent, believes millennials are tired of paying more for less in the cities. In Austin, Texas, $3 million might buy a roughly 3,000-square-foot house on a small parcel, she says, whereas that same price in a country club 10 miles outside of the city’s downtown might buy a 5,000-square-foot to 6,000-square-foot house on up to an acre in a community with easy access to four 18-hole golf courses, tennis, workout facilities, swimming and more.

