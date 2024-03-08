Why adopting generative AI is so difficult

In the nearly year and a half since the release of ChatGPT 3.5, businesses and individuals alike have rushed to explore generative AI technologies. For many, there was a palpable fear of missing out on the next big thing, of being overtaken by competitors who were able to crack the code of using it to revolutionize their businesses, or being caught flat-footed by sweeping, industrywide change.

But as Harvard Business Review writes, the GenAI frenzy has seemingly calmed—at least marginally. Many companies are still facing the same questions they were a year ago: How can they take advantage of the promised cost savings and substantial efficiency gains that GenAI allegedly offers? How do they actually go about putting it into business use?

Here are some ways to take advantage of GenAI:

Choose performance over novelty.

Combine GenAI with the power of a vector database. This is a new form of database that specializes in retrieving the closest matching records to best answer specific queries (as opposed to traditional databases that merely hold the records). Companies can use a GenAI such as ChatGPT to break down users’ queries, and then use a vector database to look for the best answers that match those parameters.

Never forget human-in-the-loop. No matter how powerful AI technologies seem to be, their abilities are only as good as how much humans are involved.

Read the full story.