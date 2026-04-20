Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and permits issued in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Synergy Bank purchased a 1.63-acre property in the Towne Center Business Park from Summa Professional Office Park for $2.1 million for its planned second Baton Rouge location . John Burdine represented the seller, while Synergy Bank CEO Jerry Ledet represented the buyer. The Planning Commission in February unanimously approved the bank’s plans to construct the roughly 9,200-square-foot branch.

Boynton Beach, Florida-based company Medrock Properties purchased a fully-occupied 14,000-square-foot office property on Dijon Drive from ENT Real Estate Partnership for $3.1 million. Louisiana ENT Specialists and Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers are the two tenants occupying the space. Zvi and Elliot Kaufman are the lone members of Medrock Properties. Ryan Boone, Charles Mitchell and Charles LeBlanc represented the seller.

Shreveport company YBA Capital purchased a 16-unit multifamily property on Huron Street near Plank Road from Michigan company Vetted Capital for $606,500. Bhadresh Acharya represented the buyer, while Camil Feliz represented the seller.

A remodel permit was issued for the demolition of roller conveyors and the installation of 14 new belted power conveyors at the FedEx facility on Coursey Boulevard. The project is valued at $1.9 million, with Diversified Conveyors listed as the contractor.