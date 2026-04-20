Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here are the latest property transactions and permits issued in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Synergy Bank purchased a 1.63-acre property in the Towne Center Business Park from Summa Professional Office Park for $2.1 million for its planned second Baton Rouge location. John Burdine represented the seller, while Synergy Bank CEO Jerry Ledet represented the buyer. The Planning Commission in February unanimously approved the bank’s plans to construct the roughly 9,200-square-foot branch.
- Boynton Beach, Florida-based company Medrock Properties purchased a fully-occupied 14,000-square-foot office property on Dijon Drive from ENT Real Estate Partnership for $3.1 million. Louisiana ENT Specialists and Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers are the two tenants occupying the space. Zvi and Elliot Kaufman are the lone members of Medrock Properties. Ryan Boone, Charles Mitchell and Charles LeBlanc represented the seller.
- Shreveport company YBA Capital purchased a 16-unit multifamily property on Huron Street near Plank Road from Michigan company Vetted Capital for $606,500. Bhadresh Acharya represented the buyer, while Camil Feliz represented the seller.
- A remodel permit was issued for the demolition of roller conveyors and the installation of 14 new belted power conveyors at the FedEx facility on Coursey Boulevard. The project is valued at $1.9 million, with Diversified Conveyors listed as the contractor.
- A new building permit was issued for the construction of a 13,125-square-foot office warehouse for Compliance EnviroSystems on Gulf South Parkway near Innovation Park Drive. In July, Compliance purchased the property that will house the new warehouse. TAC Construction Solutions is the contractor for the $1.5 million project.
Ascension Parish
- Prairieville residents Thomas, Linda and Drew Pertuit purchased a roughly 14,500-square-foot retail center near Interstate 10 in Gonzales from SMB Gonzales for $3.75 million. Satyanarayana Malur represented the seller in the transaction. The center’s tenants include Mooyah, Firehouse Subs and Mi Tio Mexican Grill.
- Sheets Investments purchased an industrial property with a main office/warehouse and a separate warehouse building on La. 929 for $730,000. Warren and Jodie Singer represented the seller, WJS Properties. Business filings list Kade and Garrett Sheets as the managers of Sheets Investments.
- GK Properties acquired a vacant 2.6-acre tract on Perkins Road near Swamp Road in Prairieville for $650,000. Stuart Houser represented the buyer in the transaction, while Norman and Jeanne Sutton represented the seller, Caitlin Sutton LLC.
Livingston Parish
- Manuel Builders has purchased 33 lots for its Eagles Gate community in Denham Springs from Eagles Gate Subdivision LLC for $1.8 million. The Eagles Gate development is on Brown Road near Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary.