This company bought an office property on Innovation Park Drive

Baton Rouge company Compliance EnviroSystems has acquired an office property and a vacant 3.8-acre parcel along Innovation Park Drive in South Baton Rouge.

Compliance bought the property from PEC Properties LLC for $2.1 million, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Joe Harman represented the seller in the transaction. Compliance Envirosystems CEO Brad Dutruch represented the buyer.

CES is a comprehensive sanitary sewer and storm drain system evaluation company, specializing in large and difficult-to-clean or access pipes and alternative cleaning methods.

The company proposes rezoning the vacant tract from rural to light commercial three to build a multi-use office and warehouse building to house equipment and materials, according to an application filed with the Planning Commission.

The commission will review the application at its August meeting.

A representative from CES could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.