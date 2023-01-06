Whitney Johnson: Marking small milestones helps build momentum 

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough few years, and many expect 2023 will be no less challenging.

When we are in the middle of oppositional events, we can feel stuck, our energy so depleted in dealing with the day-to-day, we aren’t aware of how much we’ve grown. We don’t stop to celebrate the fact that we’ve started taking a two-minute walk between calls, that we closed a deal, or that we can now define cryptocurrency with 95% accuracy, because we didn’t meet the bigger goals into which those accomplishments fit, writes CEO of Disruption Advisors Whitney Johnson in a leadership column for the latest edition of Business Report.

Instead of noting our accomplishments, we treat most situations as win or lose, and we lost. But we didn’t lose, we made progress, Johnson writes.

How can we discern our progress, when it doesn’t happen in big leaps but in small, incremental steps? We learn to mark the moment.

In theater, marking the moment is defined as “a dramatic technique used to highlight a key moment in a scene.” It’s like using a spotlight to focus attention. In our non-theatrical, personal and career endeavors we might equate this to mindfulness—with a twist.

When we mark the moment, we draw a symbolic line between what was and what will be, giving us momentum to keep moving forward.

Studies have found that celebrating even very small milestones activates the parasympathetic “rest and digest” nervous system. It induces a state of calm and confidence. We feel more confident that we can accomplish whatever lies ahead.

Every day, every week, there are moments to mark. How do we do this as individuals or with our teams? Johnson writes that it begins with identifying what we want to celebrate, and then reflecting on who helped us reach this point.



Read the full column from the latest edition of Business Report for more about how to mark a moment in work and celebrate progress.