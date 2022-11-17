White Light Night returns to Mid City this weekend

Celebrate local artists, makers, businesses, restaurants and more at this year’s White Light Night, hosted by Mid City Merchants. This Friday, Nov. 18, Mid City will be illuminated with twinkling lights and packed with white tents for creatives to share their work with the community.

Bring your wallets and your walking shoes to explore the biggest art festival that Mid City has to offer. Along with artist pop ups, businesses and restaurants in the area will extend their operating hours to welcome those browsing the festival. Enjoy exclusive deals, sales and refreshments while you get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

Before you travel to Mid City on Friday for this annual event, read the full story from 225 magazine and browse our list of the festival’s hot spots that you won’t want to miss.