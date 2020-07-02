White House task force had urged facial covering mandate for EBR 

While some in Baton Rouge’s more conservative and libertarian circles have pushed back against Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s executive order requiring people to wear masks in public, Broome’s decision to issue the order Wednesday came not from within the Democratic mayor’s administration but at the urging of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Though Broome had been considering implementing such an ordinance for days, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the parish continues to rise, Wednesday’s hastily called news conference to announce the order was the direct result of a call early Wednesday from Dr. Deborah Birx to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office, voicing concern and asking for help in controlling the spread of the virus in Louisiana, particularly in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Birx is the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

“They called the governor and said they were very alarmed, so the governor called the mayor and said we have to get a handle on this,” says Broome’s Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel. “The concept was to get ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. That was the impetus from the White House.”

The state report for Louisiana issued earlier this week by the White House task force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, specifically notes “continued significant rise in new cases occurring in Baton Rouge.”

The report goes on to recommend that the state, “Continue to recommend cloth face coverings and maintaining 6 ft distancing for people outside of their homes. It also says, “Consider mandating mask use and closing bars if cases continue to rise in Baton Rouge.”

Gissel says it’s important for people to realize that the issue is not about robbing residents of their civil liberties but about keeping the public safe so that the economy can continue to operate.

“The mayor had been trying to make this a voluntary program but the feeling from the White House was that it wasn’t working,” he says. “The mayor has been clear that this is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue. This is the right thing to do.”

Among those balking at the mayor’s order Wednesday were the mayors of Zachary and Central, who said they will not enforce the order in their cities. The leaders of the prospective city of St. George also criticized the order on their Facebook page.

But while mask wearing remains a politically divisive issue in a country where the president has flaunted his disdain for face coverings, sentiment among top Republican leaders in Washington is beginning to change, with the growing realization that the only way to prevent another devastating economic shutdown is to slow the spread of the disease.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has begun wearing a mask in public. Earlier today, Louisiana’s own Rep. Steve Scalise, who serves as minority whip, publicly encouraged mask use.

On Capitol Hill this morning, Scalise opened the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis with statements that included the following admonition: “Young people, old people—all Americans—should follow CDC guidance and wear masks when it is not possible to maintain recommended social distance. We need to all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”