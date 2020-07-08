White House taps Baton Rouge for one of three coronavirus surge testing sites

Baton Rouge’s four federally backed coronavirus surge testing sites kicked off this morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon, as federal, state and local officials try to get a better idea of how many COVID-19 cases there are in the Baton Rouge area.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services named Baton Rouge as a surge testing site Tuesday afternoon, saying it aims to test at least 5,000 people at each site. The free testing sites will operate for five to 12 days.

Edwards says the Trump administration called him last week to discuss targeting select areas with additional testing to try to “cool off these hotspots.”

Baton Rouge’s increase in cases may be tied to younger people connected with LSU, Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College, Edwards says.

The surge testing sites are the only federally funded testing sites in the state.

Also, starting next Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health will begin releasing additional breakdown data for coronavirus cases by race per parish, which will be updated weekly.

Cases of coronavirus in the state continue to rise, Edwards says. While there was a small dip in hospitalizations on Wednesday, Edwards warns it was miniscule and says he’s still concerned about the numbers that state officials are seeing. There are currently 1,022 total hospitalizations in the state, nearly doubling since June 13.

“In short, we’ve had three weeks now of going in the wrong direction,” Edwards says.

The biggest difference between the peak the state was experiencing two and a half months ago and the current rise in COVID-19 cases is the earlier peak was driven by the New Orleans region. The virus’s spread is now across the state, and from that perspective, Louisiana is similar to other Southern states, like Texas, Edwards says.

“We have a statewide epidemic,” Edwards says. “It’s no longer one region out of nine [experiencing spikes in cases].”

Edwards says he spoke with 20 hospital executives this morning, some of whom expressed concerns about staffing and having adequate supplies and treatments for patients.