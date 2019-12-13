Where to get holiday-inspired coffee and cocktails around Baton Rouge 

Holiday drinks just taste a little more special when there are decorations and lights illuminating the city. Here are a few places around Baton Rouge where you can get drinks and cocktails to help get in the holiday spirit:

Curbside Burgers —Curbside Burgers is putting an alcoholic twist on peppermint. Instead of a simple shake or latte, Curbside is serving up a frozen peppermint White Russian, allowing customers to have a little buzz with their burger.

French Truck Coffee —French Truck is giving customers the tastes of the season with its holiday blend, La Fête De Noël. A conglomeration of South and Central American coffees with sugary, caramel flavors.

City Roots Coffee Bar —The Electric Depot hot spot is serving demitasse peppermint mochas. You can also get the peppermint flavor in latte, frappuccino or cappuccino form.

Highland Coffees —North Gates staple Highland Coffees is offering peppermint mochas that can be served hot or iced. The shop also has brown sugar and cinnamon lattes, chocolate mint hot tea and creamy hot chocolate.

Brew Ha-Ha! —Brew Ha-Ha has peppermint mochas throughout the holiday season. The coffee shop is also offering white chocolate gingerbread lattes and eggnog lattes during the winter months.

Java Mama —Java Mama, a coffee shop with a children’s play area, is offering caramel brûlée lattes, gingerbread lattes, peppermint mocha javachinos and more throughout the winter season.

Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar —Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar has a new holiday cocktail menu this year, including themed drinks like the Oaxacan Winter with smoky mezcal, the Parumpumpum with Zacapa Rum and orange-cinnamon brewed tea, and the Snowflake with Sobieski cytron vodka, triple sec, white cranberry and a champagne float.

Rêve Coffee Roasters —The coffee stand inside White Star Market has an extensive winter drink menu, with flavors of peppermint, dark chocolate, rosemary and orange, eggnog and more, Check out the full lineup here .

Light House Coffee —The Lee Drive coffee shop is serving candy cane mochas and caramel apple cider this winter.

Red Stick Spice Co. —Red Stick Spice Co. has a huge assortment of holiday-inspired tea blends for purchase. Choose from mixes like Candy Cane, a Ceylon tea with peppermint leaves and real candy cane pieces, or Figgy Pudding, a green tea made with plums, pears and Louisiana figs.

