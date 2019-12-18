Where to eat while you’re waiting at the MSY terminal 

Getting to the airport early is never easy. Especially if you have to drive all the way to New Orleans from Baton Rouge to catch your flight. But there’s new incentive to add extra cushion to your travel day.

The month-old terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) is like a who’s who of the New Orleans restaurant scene. Its roster is studded with James Beard winners and local icons like Emeril Lagasse, John Folse and the family behind Dooky Chase.

The airport already recommends arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights. But 225 compiled a list of all the reasons you should consider giving yourself some extra time for dining, too:

Louisiana classics

• Emeril’s Table (Concourse B): Emeril Lagasse’s contribution to the airport includes a full-service, modern restaurant with a large bar menu and plenty of po-boy, seafood and pizza options.

• Folse Market (Concourse C): Order a little of everything from the Baton Rouge chef’s seafood, charcuterie and po-boy stations.

• Leah’s Kitchen (Terminal): The family of “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase honors her legacy with classic Louisiana comfort food.

New and trendy

• Midway Pizza (Terminal): Follow the scent of the garlic knots. Place an order for the Freret Street deep dish pizza from the quick-service counter, or sit down and enjoy a full meal.

• Mondo (Terminal): Global flavors by James Beard Award-winning chef Susan Spicer.

• Mopho (Concourse B): With seats that look like rope swings, this Louisiana-style Vietnamese restaurant features a mix of tastes.

Grab and go

• City Greens (Concourse B): Seasonal juices, wraps and salads to start your vacation off on the right foot.

• Lucky Dog (Terminal): No-frills hot dogs just like the famous hot dog-shaped French Quarter stand.

See the full list from 225, and subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to keep up with Louisiana food and events.