Where oil prices stand and what it means for gasoline prices this summer

Multiple international conflicts coupled with strong consumer demand are pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Drone attacks in Russia and unrest in the Middle East have helped set the stage for what could be a summer surge in gas prices.

The rally in crude picked up speed this week after an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic building fanned worries of a broader regional war. Also strengthening prices is a relative lack of crude in global markets thanks to production cuts from OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 18% in 2024 to exceed $90 a barrel for the first time since October. That is feeding into gasoline, with average national prices measured by AAA up 15% this year at $3.57 a gallon.

Gasoline supplies are a possible pinch point ahead of the busy summer driving season. Inventories in the U.S. are 3% below the recent average for this time of year, close to the lowest for this time of year in the past five years.

