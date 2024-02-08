When consumers could see crawfish prices begin to ease  

Crawfish prices, which started the season at more than $10 per pound thanks to last summer’s drought, are likely going to stay high for a while, WAFB-TV reports.

“Everybody thinks that this $13 a pound that we’re getting now is highway robbery,” Jeff Pohlmann, owner of Today’s Ketch in Chalmette, tells WAFB-TV. “We should be much higher than that.”

Crawfish farmers are beginning to harvest enough to meet a weekly delivery schedule, which should help cool off the prices, but seafood suppliers say this crawfish season won’t start looking familiar until the start of March. Watch the full story.