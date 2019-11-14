What’s next for vacant space in Acadian Village, Commerce Building now that Provisions has shut down? 

Less than a week after Provisions on Perkins shut down in The Acadian Village Shopping Center, the property manager for the location says he’s had several inquiries from interested restaurants and non-restaurant retailers.

Kyle Williams, senior property manager for Dallas-based Lincoln Property Management, couldn’t say why, specifically, the Covington-based owners of Provisions abruptly shut down last weekend after less than 15 months in business. But he says interest in the 6,000-square-foot outparcel building is strong.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” Williams says. “Based on the feedback we’ve received I think we’ll be able to have a resolution very quickly.”

Williams says his firm is “working through the process,” with OnePack Hospitality Group, which opened Provisions in early September 2018, but declines to say what issues are involved.

Provisions was the second concept to fail as a restaurant in the high-end space. Its predecessor, Galatoire’s Bistro, shut down in mid-2018 after five years in operation.

A Provisions manager said earlier this week the restaurant’s volume didn’t “support its business model.”

Williams wouldn’t comment on the past problems with the space, but he notes the strength of the other tenants in Acadian Village, which is anchored by Trader Joe’s and is home to several other retailers and restaurants, including Lululemon and Acme Oyster House.

Meanwhile, the future of a restaurant OnePack Hospitality had planned for the ground floor space in The Commerce Building that was vacated earlier this year by Magpie Café remains unclear.

In September, OnePack Hospitality announced plans to open The Vintage in the downtown space, a new concept venue featuring craft coffee, gourmet beignets and cocktails. At the time, they said the restaurant would open later this fall.

But OnePack Hospitality now declines to comment on its plans. Neither officials with the company that owns The Commerce Building, Key Real Estate Co., nor those with Key’s management and leasing arm have responded to multiple requests seeking comment.