What’s next for U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham? 

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham said he will decide by January at the latest whether he will run for a fourth congressional term in 2020, The News Star reports.

Abraham, who represents the 5th Congressional District, is coming off a hard-fought governor’s race in which he finished third and out of the runoff behind Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

“We haven’t decided, but I know we’ll make the call by January,” says Abraham, who endorsed Rispone during his concession speech. “If we decide not to run we want to make sure those who are interested have time to put together their teams for a campaign.”

Abraham said he would limit himself to three terms when he first campaigned for the office in 2014. The congressman said he might stretch that number to four, but not beyond.

“I’m a term-limit guy, whether it’s three or four at the most,” says Abraham, 65, who lives in Alto in Richland Parish.

Abraham remains popular in his district, where he finished first in the governor’s primary with 40%. His numbers were even stronger in the 5th District’s population hubs of Ouachita (50%) and Rapides (41%) parishes.

“We’re so grateful for the continued support we’ve been given in the 5th District,” he said. “It’s not a matter of whether or not we believe we would win again.”

Abraham said the deciding factor will likely be the state of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Read the full story.