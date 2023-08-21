What’s next for the Blue Cross acquisition proposal?

The Louisiana Department of Insurance had planned to hold hearings today and tomorrow about the possible sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to a for-profit corporation.

Those hearings were postponed until October at the request of Blue Cross officials, who wanted more time to address concerns that have been raised about the multibillion dollar deal with Elevance Health. That means a special meeting the local insurer was planning with policyholders, currently scheduled for Sept. 6, also will have to be pushed back, Blue Cross spokesperson Cindy Wakefield says by email.

“We are in the process of establishing a new date for the policy holder meeting, and will be communicating this directly to all policy holders, along with guidance on the status of any proxies that have been sent in,” she says.

The pending acquisition was announced in January, though the state Department of Insurance and policyholders would have to approve the sale. Louisiana would be the 15th state to host one of Elevance’s Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

As part of the larger entity, Blue Cross would have access to the resources and capacity of a corporate parent worth more than $100 billion, which company leaders say will bring benefits the local insurer would struggle to deliver alone. A $3 billion foundation that could be created with the proceeds would be unprecedented in scale for Louisiana and could help to improve the state’s poor health outcomes, officials say.

Concerns that have been raised about the deal include the potential of higher costs for patients and the loss of local control. Skeptics want to know how the foundation will serve the public and want assurances that it will avoid politics.

