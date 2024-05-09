What’s next for Marucci Sports?

What started in Kurt Ainsworth’s Baton Rouge backyard has grown into a company worth hundreds of millions.

Marucci Sports solidified its position as one of the Capital City’s fastest-growing companies in 2020 when it sold to Compass Diversified Holdings for $200 million. Then, in 2023, the company was sold again—this time to Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a staggering $572 million.

“I never could’ve imagined this,” says Ainsworth, a former Major League Baseball player who now serves as CEO of Marucci Sports. “It’s been a really fun run.”

So now that Marucci Sports is once again under new ownership, where does it go from here? The latest issue of Business Report takes a deep dive at the company’s evolution over the years and its future trajectory. Read the full story.