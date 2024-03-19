What’s behind the significant rise in US housing starts for February?

U.S. housing starts and permits reached their highest mark in nearly two years in February, Reuters reports.

Tuesday’s numbers from the Commerce Department show single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, rose 11.6% to an adjusted annual rate of 1.129 million units last month—the highest mark since April 2022.

Mild temperatures and a shortage of previously owned homes on the market were factors in the increase.

The report also shows that permits for the future construction of single-family homes increased to their highest level in over a year.

Builders are cutting prices and offering other perks to increase sales, and some are reducing home sizes to better manage rising material costs.

