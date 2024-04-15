What will it take for Louisiana to abolish its income tax?

Louisiana taxpayers will have to wait at least another year before lawmakers can consider eliminating the state’s $4.5 billion income tax again, USA Today Network reports.

House Bill 844, by Rep. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, to abolish the state income tax stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, though Republican Committee Chair Julie Emerson of Lafayette promised action as soon as 2025.

Riser, who spent more than a decade in the state Senate and is now serving his second term in the House, says the revenue can be replaced by paring billions of dollars in tax credits and exemptions that he says primarily benefits wealthy individuals, businesses and special interests.

“Ten out of 10 taxpayers will say that’s what they prioritize more than this,” said Riser during the committee hearing, pointing to a book of exemptions and credits. “How many people in your district are getting benefits from these (exemptions)?”

Riser’s bill would have taken effect in 2026.

Read the full story.