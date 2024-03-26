What we know about the vehicle sales tax elimination law 

One of the Louisiana House of Representatives committees has paused consideration on a bill aimed to eliminate vehicle sales taxes for new Louisiana residents, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 530 is sponsored by Rep. Rodney Wayne Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck. It included vehicles purchased years before.

No member of the House Ways and Means Committee offered a motion at the Monday meeting. The deadline for a third reading and passage of measures in the originating chamber is May 31.

Schamerhorn’s first version of similar legislation died last year without a floor vote.

“This is to eliminate the excessive tax for someone moving into the state of Louisiana,” Schamerhorn says. “I’ve received numerous emails, calls and texts by people who are surprised when they go to register their vehicles how much it costs them. We want people to be coming to Louisiana and we want people to not be penalized.”

