What the next federal stimulus package could mean for businesses

When Congress begins negotiations on the next round of stimulus this week, business owners can expect more tax relief, renewed access to forgivable loans and other new measures, Inc. reports.

The House already passed its $3.5 trillion, phase four bill, known as the HEROES Act, in May. In the meantime, as Senate Republicans draft their own version of the bill, several economic proposals that will affect small and midsize businesses have been building consensus among lawmakers for weeks, so the final version could contain elements of all of them.

Here are a few things businesses can expect:

• The PPP will go on, but in a different form. There’s been widening support for streamlining the PPP forgiveness process, such as by automatically forgiving all PPP loans under $150,000 or $250,000. Moreover, the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act offers to extend the PPP and open it up to most companies that already received PPP loans.

• More tax relief is on the way. The Senate has introduced the Small Business Expense Protection Act, which would allow businesses, with some guardrails, to deduct traditional business expenses paid for by those funds if forgiven. The phase four bill could also bolster and expand access to the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

• Businesses will receive greater liability protections. It’s likely the package will allow for some form of safe harbor for companies that make good-faith efforts to follow public-health guidelines.

