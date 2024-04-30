What the NAACP’s Baton Rouge chapter is saying about St. George

The Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP on Monday issued a lengthy statement addressing the Louisiana Supreme Court’s recent ruling in favor of incorporating the city of St. George.

NAACP representatives write that the incorporation of the new city, which will become the fifth-largest in Louisiana, “poses significant risks to our education system, threatens the continuity of critical programs and challenges community representation.”

Much of the statement focuses on the uncertainty surrounding school funding in Baton Rouge in the wake of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision.

“We urge the court to ensure that current funding levels are maintained, if not increased, to support our schools during this transition period,” NAACP representatives write.

The statement goes on to acknowledge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s concerns about potential segregation and unequal resource distribution following the incorporation of St. George, calling on organizers and policymakers to recognize the broader implications of the proposal.

“Our children and community deserve a stable, equitable and inclusive environment, and we implore decision makers to prioritize these fundamental values,” the representatives write.

The statement also raises concerns over House Bill 6, introduced by Rep. Emily Chenevert, R-Baton Rouge. That legislation, which has also been publicly opposed by the East Baton Rouge School Board, would change how new school districts are created.

If HB6 were to go into effect, voters would no longer have a say in the formation of new school districts—paving the way for the creation of a St. George school district without the input of East Baton Rouge Parish residents.

“[HB6] creates additional issues,” NAACP representatives write. “Key concerns include the displacement of nearly 7,000 children and the unclear fate of those in specialized programs such as Magnet, Gifted and Talented, Focus Choice and C-Tech.”

St. George organizers were unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline. Read more about what’s next for St. George here.