What new ruling regarding severance pay means for companies

Employers can’t limit workers’ ability to speak about their company in exchange for settlement or severance payments, reports The Washington Post.

Such agreements, including broad nondisparagement and confidentiality requirements, are widely used in layoffs or workplace legal disputes as a way for employers to ensure that employees won’t bad-mouth the company after their departure. But a new ruling by the National Labor Relations Board has determined that these provisions violate the National Labor Relations Act if they ask workers to waive their rights, such as their ability to discuss the financial terms of their departure or how they were treated by the company.

The ruling arrives at a time when companies across tech, finance, media and professional services are undergoing layoffs, and as workers continue to reevaluate their relationships with employers in the wake of the Great Resignation.

What does this mean for employers?

For companies, this ruling represents a “big departure” because such clauses are “absolutely standard” in separation agreements and settlement agreements,” according to Steven Suflas, a labor attorney with Holland & Hart.

Employers should think carefully before including such language in separation agreements, Suflas adds. One risk-free solution would be to delete these provisions entirely.

Read the full report.