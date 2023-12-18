What needs to change in downtown Baton Rouge? 

David Facey is a Baton Rouge Magnet and LSU grad who has lived downtown since moving back to Baton Rouge from Chicago. The tech entrepreneur and former nightclub proprietor has been looking for a spot in the central business district for his next venture.

But despite his optimism about the area’s potential, you wouldn’t necessarily say he’s bullish on downtown. In fact, he sounds more like someone who is buying low on a declining but promising asset, and he expects to see several commercial spaces turn over during the next 12 months.

“I think it’s a good time to invest because there’s a lot of change,” Facey says. “There are a lot of businesses that are closing.”

At this point, the basic story about downtown Baton Rouge is familiar to anyone who has been paying attention. What was once the beating heart of the city was allowed to crumble into irrelevance, before a mix of public and private investment sparked a multibillion-dollar renaissance.

Today, downtown’s hotels are the first stop for many of the city’s visitors, and it’s one of the few places where residents of every race, class and background mix socially. But the growth of Mid City provides cheaper opportunities for businesses looking to serve the urban-minded crowd, and fears related to crime and homeless people—justified or not—are increasingly part of the downtown narrative.

“Downtown is where our community mixes and spends time together,” says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, who directs the Downtown Development District. “What happens here, the media picks up on—good, bad and indifferent.”

