What LSU’s new strategic plan means for Louisiana 

The long-awaited strategic plan for Louisiana’s flagship university calls for a new vision of LSU as a “statewide university,” Louisiana Illuminator reports.

This new version of LSU will combine its main campus in Baton Rouge, satellites in Shreveport, Eunice and Alexandria, its two medical schools in Shreveport and New Orleans, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and the LSU Ag Center and parish extension offices into one statewide research engine.

“The point is to not fixate on who we are based on sets of buildings, because the work is done by people wherever the work must be done,” the plan states. “This means that ‘our state’ is ‘our campus.’”

LSU provided a draft copy of the strategic framework to the Illuminator. The final version must be published by university President William Tate by mid-April. The 27-page plan represents the culmination of more than two years of work.

The framework will be supplemented by campus-specific strategic plans still in progress.

With the combined weight of its institutions, LSU hopes to obtain a top-50 ranking among research universities nationwide.

Read the full story.