What is the ‘lock-in effect’ doing to the housing market?

Federal Housing Finance Agency analysis reveals that homeowners with lower mortgage rates are unwilling to sell and purchase homes at higher mortgage rates, which has resulted in over 1 million lost home sales in a one-year span, Fast Company reports.

In addition to costing the housing market 1.3 million home sales, the lock-in effect has put pressure on national home prices, according to FHFA researchers.

FHFA researchers published a 52-page working paper that analyzed the lock-in effect regarding home sales between Q2 of 2022 and Q4 2023.

New listings in February 2024 were below what they were five years ago but are up slightly year over year, which suggests the lock-in effect could be easing.

