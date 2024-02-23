What companies need to know when accounting for Leap Day

Does one day really make a difference?

Almost every four years—including one—there are 29 days in February instead of 28. The longer February presents companies with a series of issues to consider as they account for the extra day and report their financials for the period, reports The Wall Street Journal.

In recent weeks, finance executives at big companies have given investors and analysts a heads-up that leap day will be reflected, one way or another, in their financials this quarter. Publicly traded companies, from Delta Air Lines to Instacart and Chipotle Mexican Grill, have explained on recent earnings calls the expected effects of the extra day. In many cases, the effects of the quirk in the calendar aren’t sizable enough for companies to bother disclosing them.

Here are some things companies will need to watch for in disclosing financial results that cover February:

Employee benefits: Companies need to make sure payroll benefits and certain employee pay reflect the extra day.

Depreciation and amortization: Businesses will want to make sure they are booking the correct amount of depreciation and amortization for 29 days instead of 28. For some companies, that may be a manual adjustment, while it may be automated for others.

Comparable metrics: If companies calculate key data such as same-store sales on a monthly basis and an extra day is material, investors could find it difficult to compare year-over-year sales and need to consider that day.

Interest rates: Certain industries will see greater effects from the added day. Banks and other lenders have to calculate interest rates on a daily basis for 366 days, not 365.

