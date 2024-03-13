What climate risks impact Baton Rouge homes?

Baton Rouge-area homes are among those nationwide with the highest potential for climate risks, according to research published by Realtor.com this week.

The website is now providing climate risk factor scores that include an area’s risk of heat, wind and air quality damage to homes.

Initial scores indicate 100% of the homes in the Baton Rouge market are at risk for severe or extreme heat and wind risk. Baton Rouge’s market is valued at $64.7 billion, according to the website’s research.

New Orleans-area homes made both lists as well, with their market value at $106.8 billion.

In 2024, 40.4% of homes are at severe or extreme heat risk in the U.S., according to the study. Just over 18% of the population faces severe or extreme wind risk.

Neither Baton Rouge nor New Orleans made the list for air quality risk.

Realtor.com launched the climate risk factor scores with data from First Street, a climate technology company that specializes in climate change and the connection of climate risk to financial risk.

Read the full report.