What bosses need to know about Gen Z

The youngest generation entering the workforce, Gen Z, faces a myriad of unique issues that previous generations had not faced.

As Inc. writes, the generation is afflicted by increased loneliness, diminished academic achievement and a stark decline in mental health, and the ramifications of these trends are now extending into adulthood, with Gen Z exhibiting lower rates of employment, familial formation and general well-being.

Employers and organization leaders must recognize and adapt to these realities, fostering environments that promote mental wellness, encourage real-world interactions and nurture the inherent potential within this generation, Inc. writes. The shift should come quickly, according to the publication, as Gen Z is expected to make up approximately 27% of the workforce by 2025.

