What big box store profits reveal about consumer spending habits 

Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s reported quarterly results this week, and they each offered a different perspective on where and how people are spending their money, CNBC reports.

Analysts and investors didn’t anticipate that Walmart and Target would take such a massive hit to their profits. Home Depot and Lowe’s, though, have seen more strength among shoppers in recent weeks.

The mixed commentary from these retailers is in large part due to the fact that Americans are experiencing economic volatility differently, depending on their income levels. Companies and consumers are in an uncharted transition period following months of lockdown measures that prompted purchases of canned goods, toilet paper and Peloton Bikes to soar. Multiple rounds of stimulus dollars fueled spending on new sneakers and electronics. Read the full story.