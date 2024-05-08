What a new report says about the Gulf Coast LNG boom’s impact on climate

A new report says federal regulators are underplaying the dangers of the liquefied natural gas buildout along the Gulf Coast on the environment and surrounding communities, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The report, written by researchers at the University of Montana and Texas Southern University, says the LNG boom along the Gulf Coast will accelerate climate change.

“LNG buildout liquidates the well-being of coastal communities and future generations for short-term profits,” the authors write.

The paper released Tuesday focuses on the potential cumulative impact of six operational or proposed LNG terminals in Louisiana and Texas. It adds to a growing drumbeat of concern over the rapid expansion of LNG production in the U.S.

Read the full story.