Weather roundup …  

• As of this afternoon in Baton Rouge, more than 500 are without power following a night and early morning of steady rainfall that caused flooding in multiple spots across the city Meanwhile, Hurricane Delta continues on a path toward southwest Louisiana’s coast.

• Forecasters say Hurricane Delta has continued to weaken and is now a strong Category 2 storm. In its latest update Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said Delta has winds of 110 mph, Forecasters have said they expect the weakening trend to continue until Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana.

• Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome at an event this morning cautioned area residents to avoid driving and to expect poor weather until well after midnight, despite the area not being in the direct path of the hurricane.

• Several nonprofit organizations are asking for Baton Rouge-area residents to step up to help before and after Hurricane Delta makes landfall, WAFB-TV reports. The Salvation Army is preparing several hot meal kits to distribute. It is also planning to give out cleanup kits for people who have storm damage, and personal hygiene items. The American Red Cross is also stocking up on items to assist people in affected areas and is looking for volunteers to help with recovery efforts such as delivering meals and distributing emergency supplies.