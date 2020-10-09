Weather roundup …

• Hurricane Delta was a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds as of the 7 a.m. update from the National Weather Service. The storm is still expected to make landfall this afternoon or evening along the southwest Louisiana coast as a strong hurricane.

• More than 700 Baton Rouge residents were without power even before Delta’s landfall after steady overnight rains flooded multiple streets, WBRZ-TV reports.

• As Louisiana awaits the potential impacts of Delta, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard are prepositioned to respond to any needs that may arise, WDSU reports. Scalise added there’s also money still left in the federal disaster relief fund to respond to future disasters, and that Congress is ready to act if more is needed.