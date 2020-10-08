Weather roundup … 

• Hurricane Delta is moving toward southwest Louisiana and the current NHC forecast calls for slow but steady intensification over the next 24 hours, with Delta once again becoming a major hurricane. Prior to landfall Friday afternoon, Delta will move into an area of increasing wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures. See the latest here from WAFB-TV.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today the closure of all city-parish buildings—including City Hall and all community centers—Friday due to the potential of inclement weather from Hurricane Delta. All garbage, trash and recycling services are suspended Friday for the city of Baton Rouge, the city of Central, and East Baton Rouge Parish. Residents should secure their bins close to their homes. Collection services are tentatively scheduled to resume Saturday. However, all services may also be suspended for Saturday if conditions are unsafe.

• The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the second Plaquemine ferry will remain in service as Hurricane Delta passes through the state. The ferry was originally scheduled to move to a safe location today, but it will continue running as normal after the National Hurricane Center shifted the forecast cone farther west overnight.

• Residents who weathered Hurricane Laura just over a month ago are now trying to get out of the projected path of Delta, WBRZ-TV reports. Louisiana State Police reported delays on Interstate 10 just west of the Lake Charles area, heading toward the Texas line. No major accidents have been reported as of early Thursday afternoon, but drivers in the area should expect long waits.

• Ahead of Hurricane Delta, several schools throughout the Capital Region have canceled class. Attendance will be checked, and virtual class schedules will be followed. See the list of schools here.