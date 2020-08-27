Weather roundup …  

• The state says four people have died in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura, WBRZ-TV reports.

• East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices will resume normal operating hours on Friday.

• According to records maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 1856 was the last time that a storm as strong as Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

• Louisiana State Police are responding to a chlorine leak at a chemical manufacturing facility in Westlake after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the area overnight. The leak at BioLab, which is just south of I-10, is causing smoke to roll north across the interstate. Sulphur, Westlake and Moss Bluff have issued shelters-in-place, WAFB-TV reports