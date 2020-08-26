Weather roundup … 

• The Department of Environmental Services announced Wednesday that all garbage and commercial collection will be suspended on Thursday due to the continued threat of Hurricane Laura. Thursday garbage pickup will resume Monday, Aug. 31, and out-of-cart debris will be picked up as scheduled Sept. 3. Place garbage bins inside the home, or as close to the home as possible to prevent damage from potential high winds.

• Entergy Louisiana says in a news release it is finalizing storm preparations ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Laura, which is now forecast to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border late tonight or early Thursday as a destructive and extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Given the intensity of this storm and the need for crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures, customers should prepare for extended power outages. Areas hit hardest by Laura may experience outages for weeks.

• Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is asking Louisiana residents to step up and lend a hand to their neighbors with disaster recovery efforts in the days and weeks after Hurricane Laura makes landfall, WAFB-TV reports. Interested volunteers can see current disaster recovery needs, search volunteer opportunities with disaster response organizations, and find ways to donate to the relief efforts on the Volunteer Louisiana website by clicking here.