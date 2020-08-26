Weather roundup … 

• Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing about the state’s preparedness related to Hurricane Laura at 11:30 a.m. Watch the briefing here.

• Laura grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status, with maximum sustained winds around 115 mph as of this morning. It was about 280 miles out from Lake Charles, moving northwest at 15 mph and is expected to reach Category 4 status by landfall.

• Entergy is preparing for the potential impact Hurricane Laura could have on the state. Almost 7,400 workers have already been assembled and are in place to respond if needed, WAFB-TV reports. “These resources include company employees, contractors, and mutual aid resources numbering 480 in Mississippi, 5,300 in Louisiana, and 1,600 in Texas. These can be relocated as needed to restore service to affected customers.”

• Due to the continued threat of Hurricane Laura, all Baton Rouge city-parish buildings will remain closed today and Thursday. Also, the city-parish has suspended recycling services for the week to allow Republic Services to focus its resources on garbage and out-of-cart debris collections.

• LSU, BRCC and Southern University have closed campuses ahead of the hurricane.