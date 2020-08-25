Weather roundup … 

• As the area makes its preparations for Hurricane Laura, Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Baton Rouge area who is unable to get to their area grocer or just wants to stay at home before the storm hits. Those using the app for grocery delivery this week can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout, WAFB-TV reports.

• More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast today as Laura strengthened into a hurricane. More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish, where forecasters warn that up to 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.

• LSU started the first day of classes Tuesday morning, a day later than first planned. According to LSU interim president Tom Galligan, a decision on potentially canceling classes Wednesday and Thursday is expected after 1 p.m. Tuesday, WBRZ-TV reports.