Weather roundup …

• Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of heavy rain and other possible effects from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to hit the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts early Saturday morning. According to WBRZ-TV, the area of low pressure is forecast to become Tropical Storm Claudette before making landfall.

• A flash flood watch is in effect for the Baton Rouge area through 7 a.m. on Sunday, but the lopsided nature of the storm system means that most of the heavy rainfall will stay east of metro Baton Rouge.

• Iberville Parish officials deployed sections of an AquaDam in low-lying areas along Manchac Road, WAFB-TV reports. Crews are working to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish.

• A new report reveals 43% of people in Louisiana buy alcohol to prepare for hurricane season and spend an average of $47, more than any other hurricane-prone state, according to BRProud.com. The report, conducted by Cinch Home Services, surveyed hundreds of homeowners who live in hurricane-prone areas to learn about their preparations for severe weather.

• Sandbags are available throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, get more information here.