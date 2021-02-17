Weather roundup …

• Many Baton Rouge-area Entergy customers are still without power as the state works to restore electricity to residents. See the outage map here.

• Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development say crews are working to clear ice off of the new Horace Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge. The bridge, which connects Interstate 10 to the east and west sides of the Mississippi River, has been closed since Monday. The old U.S. 190 bridge over the Mississippi River has remained open during this week’s winter weather. WAFB-TV has more traffic updates.

• AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss caused by the recent coast-to-coast winter storms to be between $45 billion and $50 billion. “We have been experiencing one of the stormiest patterns seen in decades,” says AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel N. Myers, who has been studying the economic impact of severe weather for over 50 years.

• Waste Management will resume garbage and trash collection in the Baton Rouge metro area and surrounding parishes on Thursday, subject to safety and road conditions.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closed Thursday due to power outages and lingering storm impacts.