Weather roundup …

• Several churches are opening their facilities today so Baton Rouge-area residents who are without power in the bitter cold can warm up and have a hot cup of coffee, according to the Central Police Department and Central City Council member Wade Evans. Get more information and locations here.

• The WBRZ-TV weather team says that Baton Rouge residents can expect temperatures to rise above freezing tomorrow, with rainfall expected throughout Wednesday. As ice begins to melt, be aware of falling ice from buildings, trees, and power lines, and wait to do any debris removal until all of the ice is completely melted. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the low 40s.

• See area road closures from WAFB-TV.

• DEMCO said today it is still working to restore power for its thousands of customers affected by this week’s winter weather. The company says in a brief statement that it is working to repair broken poles in 36 locations and downed power lines in 127 different spots. DEMCO says that restoring power to all of its customers could take days.